'It’s not nice to be where we are‚ it’s a hell of a thing' says Igesund

The four-time league winning coach admitted that the situation the club is in has been stressful but he can manage it.

Highlands are tied on 21 points with Baroka FC after 24 matches. But the club received a huge psychological boost after the goalless draw with Orlando Pirates at Makhulong Stadium on Saturday.

The point the Lions of the North got from the Buccaneers moved them from the bottom to 15th place‚ pushing fellow rookies Bakgaga to the basement of the log.

“Everybody is under pressure because everyone is playing for something at this stage‚” Igesund said.

“I am no different because I am a human being.

"It’s not nice to be where we are. It’s a hell of a thing. But it’s good for us that we are playing well. We’ve got this thing in our hands. We have 18 points to play for. If I didn’t say that there is no pressure I would be lying.

“We have to get away from the relegation zone. Pirates are only six points ahead of us. Let’s say they lose their next game and we win‚ we will be three points behind them.

"There is pressure everywhere at this time of the season. The good thing for me‚ what I have learned from the last couple of years‚ is to keep the pressure away from my players because I know how to manage it.”

Just six points separates Highlands and Baroka from ninth-placed Pirates. That will see the race to the finish a tricky affair as clubs fight to avoid the axe falling on them.

The Lions of the North will look to roar past Bloemfontein Celtic‚ Bidvest Wits‚ Platinum Stars‚ Chippa United‚ Baroka and Mamelodi Sundowns in their remaining six matches.

Those games will take a lot from the side because they are against teams that are either fighting to be in a safe place or are gunning for the Absa Premiership.

“I don’t even think that 30 points is going to be the tally to get to be safe‚” Igesund said.

“I know that people say that’s the magic number. It will be difficult for some teams to even get to 26 or 27. Teams will cancel each other at the bottom.

We have to make sure that we at least get to 28. It’s very exciting for the people out there because no one knows what will happen.”