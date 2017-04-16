Write off Sundowns at your own peril
A lone strike from Motjeka Madisha was enough to hand Mamelodi Sundowns a 1-0 win over Free State Stars at the James Motlatsi Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
Coach Pitso Mosimane's charges remain fourth on the standings while Stars are 14th on the table.
Sundowns proved that they are still very much in the title race and those who write them off will do so at their own peril. - TMG Digital/ TMG Sport
