The order‚ from the Premier Soccer League’s dispute resolution chamber (DRC)‚ arrived at Celtic's offices on Tuesday afternoon‚ confirmed club CEO Khumbulani Konco.

“The order is out‚ ja‚” Konco said late on Tuesday afternoon.

Eymael had been the figure of a dispute since joining Celtic as head coach on March 10. This was a day after the Belgian coach quit as head coach of City on March 9.

Polokwane were demanding R2‚8 million in compensation for Eymael’s services‚ with the matter having been referred to the PSL’s DRC.

The decision will come as a blow to Celtic‚ who must now continue with Lehlohonolo Seema and John Maduka as their caretaker-coaches.

Eymael had been prevented by the matter at the DRC from taking his place on the bench at Celtic in the six league and cup games since he joined them from City.

Konco could not comment on the blow to Celtic‚ or whether the club will seek out a new coach before the end of the 2016-17 season.

“Look I cannot comment now. The order just came right now. So I can't comment on anything‚” Konco said.

Speculation at the time that Eymael left City‚ confirmed by sources to Times Media Digital within Polokwane‚ was that a major part of the reason was that the coach was angry at the suspension by the club of one of his key players‚ striker Thobani Mncwango.

How much this was true‚ or perhaps used as an excuse by Eymael so that he could jump ship to Celtic‚ can only be speculated on.

The DRC failed to provide a decision on the dispute in a sitting last week‚ but instead asked for the parties’ legal representatives to provide their “heads of argument”.

The cases of the parties had been presented orally in previous sittings.

Eymael had been credited with a successful first half of the season from Polokwane‚ who were in seventh place when the coach quit‚ a day after City had progressed to the Nedbank Cup last-16 with a 3-1 win against ABC Motsepe League side African All Stars.

Under caretaker-coach Bernard Molekwa Celtic have dropped just a single place to eighth.

It will be fascinating to see how the working relationship between Eymael and City’s combustible chairman Johnny Mogaladi pans out.

The relationship between the Belgian and the Limpopo-based club must surely have been soured even further when Celtic beat City 1-0 at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on April 2.

Eymael professed‚ having been incorrectly barred from the change rooms‚ that the security officials were fortunate not to have found out why he had his black belt in karate.

“I have a black belt in karate. I am not scared of anybody. But I made a promise to my wife that I wouldn’t fight‚” the coach exclaimed at the time.

Eymael could not be reached for comment on Tuesday.

City caretaker Molekwa‚ who acts as a spokesman for the team‚ also could not be reached.

- TMG Digital/TMG Sport