Cape Town City remain top of the log despite home draw against Wits

Phakamani Mahlambi’s early penalty gave Wits the perfect start but City reconfirmed their title credentials with a plucky performance as they fought back.

They still have a one point advantage but have played two matches more than Wits.

It was a fascinating tactical battle between two highly rated coaches with switches throughout the game as Eric Tinkler and Gavin Hunt tried to get the advantage that might deliver the three points.

Both had to settle for one point though which could prove costly in the title race with Mamelodi Sundowns again winning to add to the pressure.

The game was barely four minutes old when Thamsqana Mkhize tripped teenage prodigy Mahlambi just inside the area with referee Victor Gomes close to the action and making the penalty call without any hesitation.

Mahlambi got up off the turf to tuck away his sixth league goal in nine appearances this season and he continues to confirm his potential after recovering from a horror knee injury last year.

Wits held their lines well as City found it hard to find the space for their pacey, counter attacking game.

But eventually they did begin to penetrate down the flanks with Ebrahim Seedat, in particular, on the left and Mkhize, to a lesser extend, on the right both making headway and getting behind the Wits defence.

Mkhize had two first half chances with a header that he put into the side netting and a burst past goalkeeper Darren Keet for a square ball that Wits had to clear off their line just before half-time.

City, unbeaten now in nine games in the league this year, also saw Sibusiso Masina forced a save out of the visiting goalkeeper and Keet drop the ball to allow Mkhize to set up a headed opportunity that Judas Moseamedi failed to make proper contact with.

But City felt Gomes’ decisions were largely going against them and captain Lebogang Manyama was booked as he left the field at half-time for something he said to the man in the middle.

The equaliser came after Sifiso Hlanti had given away a free kick with some 71 minutes gone, somewhat unnecessarily.

Aubrey Ngoma flighted in a ball to the near post and Gumede got away from the markers to head home his first goal, a potentially vital one for his club.

- TMG Digital/TMG Sport