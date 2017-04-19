Monaco beat Dortmund to reach Champions League semi-finals

Mbappe struck after just three minutes in Monaco with Radamel Falcao and Valere Germain also on target for the hosts either side of a Marco Reus effort shortly after half-time.

Monaco are through to the semi-finals for the first time in 13 seasons and will face either Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid or Juventus for a place in the June 3 final in Cardiff.

Meanwhile, Barcelona failed to produce another miraculous Champions League comeback as Juventus held out for a 0-0 draw at the Camp Nou on Wednesday to reach the semi-finals 3-0 on aggregate.

The Spanish champions had overcome a 4-0 first leg deficit against Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16 with a dramatic 6-1 win back on home soil.

But Juventus showed why they boast the best defensive record in the competition as Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar were blunted as the Italians gained revenge for their defeat in the 2015 Champions League final.

Juventus join holders Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Monaco in Friday's semi-final draw.