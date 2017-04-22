Baxter‚ though‚ said he does not believe Chiefs’ run of 12 Absa Premiership matches unbeaten‚ and four league and cup victories in a row‚ will count too much in Saturday evening’s one-off Nedbank Cup quarterfinal against SuperSport at FNB Stadium.

“I remember every time that I’ve won a championship or a cup there has always been some critical time or tipping point‚” Baxter said.

“And I’m sure that Chiefs will look back over this run and say ‘Wow we got out of prison on that one’‚ or‚ ‘We could have lost 2-0 there’‚ or ‘We got a penalty there’.

“And you look back and‚ because you didn’t get the penalty given against you‚ and you get the confidence from that result‚ it builds on itself.

“And you’re close many times to getting knocked back. But if you have a little luck‚ and you earn your own luck‚ then you can get on this sort of run‚ which builds momentum‚ and you keep it going.

“Now‚ I’m sure that we’ve had that when we’ve had these runs‚ and I’m sure I had that when I was at Chiefs.

“And I think that’s what Steve’s had now. He’s been doing the same job all the time‚ probably‚ but at the wrong time earlier they got knocked back.

“And that hurts your confidence‚ and then people complain. The truth is you’re never as good as they say you are when you’re winning‚ and never as bad when you’re losing.

“I think Naturena’s probably a happier place to work right now‚ and I think everybody’s thinking more positively.

“In terms of the actual job that Chiefs are doing‚ I’m guessing it’s 10 percent up or down‚ but they’re doing it with a lot more confidence now‚ and they’re expecting a victory.

“Now‚ going to a cup‚ I think that goes out the window a little bit. Because they know that it’s the width of a coat of paint – it’s the post and in‚ or it’s the post and out‚ and that can dictate who wins.

“I think they know they’re going to be facing a hungry team who really want to get back on track. And the run behind them won’t count for a lot in this one-off encounter.

“But certainly they’ve done a great job to pull themselves around. And I think Steve should take a pat on the back for that.”

SuperSport are coming off back-to-back league defeats against Mamelodi Sundowns (5-0 on Thursday and 1-0 on Wednesday).

In a grueling schedule those matches came on either side of a 38-hour return trip to Liberia on the weekend to beat Barrack YC and reach the Caf Confederation Cup group stage.

- TMG Digital/TMG Sport