Pirates join SuperSport, Chippa and Arrows in semis after win over Celtic

But the Buccaneers had to work hard to reach the last four after Celtic took this match to extra-time.

Kabelo Mahlasela scored with three minutes remaining to cancel Abbubaker Mobara’s strike. Thamsanqa Gabuza came from the bench to power Pirates into the next stage.

Mobara and Gabuza took on the scoring responsibilities because the club’s top goalscorer, Tendai Ndoro, was missing in action.

The Zimbabwean forward hardly threatened Celtic, to a point that Kjell Jonevret told him to toughen up and bulldoze his way past the defenders.

Ndoro can’t play that role as he is only effective with his good movement off the ball to create space for himself and his teammates by drawing away the defenders. Gabuza replaced Ndoro and his forceful header clinched the match for the Buccaneers.

This game required a sharper mind more than muscle. Mind games, in an encounter that both these teams needed to win to salvage the season, started before it even kicked-off.

Celtic’s goalkeeper coach Simon Gopane stood at the centre of the pitch as Pirates did their pre-match ritual where the players cram themselves inside the post and then move to the other post in a line that would have passed where Gopane was standing.

The Buccaneers’ security personnel asked Gopane to move but he refused.

He was only persuaded by his colleague. Phunya Sele Sele fans took it up a notch by taking one of the match balls that Pirates’ warmed up with. The announcer made several requests for them to return it. They gave in eventually.

During the match neither side jealously guarded the ball. They gave it away freely, even Thabo Rakhale who is on first name basis with it.

The hosts controlled the match while the visitors quickly went to Siyabonga Mpontshane’s goal when they had the ball.

They peppered the goalkeeper with long-range shots that troubled Celtic’s fans on the stands rather than test Mpontshane.

The only time that Mpontshane had to work was to stop Lyle Lakay who almost came with an immediate response to cancel Mobara’s strike.

But Mpontshane couldn’t stop Mahlasela who silenced this crowd with three minutes to go. Gabuza helped them find their voice as the Ghost sang all the way to the semifinal.

It was as if the roles were reserved. Celtic wore black and the Buccaneers were in green. That kit has been something of a good omen for Soweto outfit.

They were wearing it in their wins over EC Bees and Free State Stars to get to the quarterfinals.

It’s quite fitting because that jersey is a commemorative edition to celebrate the club’s 80th anniversary.

For the better part of this season it has looked like that jersey would be the only thing the club has to mark that occasion.

Their progress to the last four and their renewed vigour could see them mark the milestone with the Nedbank Cup.

- TMG Digital/TMG Sport