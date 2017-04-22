Baxter said he could understand where such a label‚ doing the rounds on social media‚ came from as SuperSport prepare to face Chiefs in Saturday evening’s Nedbank Cup quarterfinal at FNB Stadium (kickoff: 6pm).

But the coach‚ who guided Chiefs to league and cup double victories in 2012-13 and 2014-15‚ appeared irritated at a conspiracy element to so many of his ex-Amakhosi charges having ended up at SuperSport since he moved to Pretoria.

Baxter said the defection of a number of Chiefs players to SuperSport has not soured his relationship with Amakhosi chairman Kaizer Motaung or football manager Bobby Motaung.

“The fact that we’ve got some former Kaizer Chiefs players‚ for me‚ is totally irrelevant‚” Baxter said.

“They’re not playing for Kaizer Chiefs because they left Chiefs. And then they sign for SuperSport because they have a coach at SuperSport who knows them from their time at Kaizer Chiefs.

“You guys (the media) live on things like this. So you go and make stories‚ and supporters sitting in bars drinking a beer and say‚ ‘Ah‚ that coach has poached five players from Naturena – he was probably sending them secret messages’.

“The fact is that we’ve got a few ex-Chiefs players playing for us. That’s it. They were good Chiefs players‚ and most of them I don’t think left under a cloud.

“I think most of them left because they wanted to move on with their career‚ or they needed a new challenge.

“I don’t think that makes this a grudge match. I think it makes it an interesting match.

“I had a great time at Chiefs – they did as well. I’ve got a lot of friends at Naturena. I don’t get hate mail from Bobby‚ I don’t get hate mail from Kaizer.

“I’ll shake their hands and then we’ll have a go at each other in the game.

“For me‚ the players will be up for the game for all the right reasons. It will be about give a good performance‚ enjoy the game‚ try to win‚ enjoy the winning.

“And if we don’t and they’re the better team‚ then we’ll shake their hands and wish them all the best.”

Ex-Chiefs players who followed Baxter to SuperSport are Reneilwe Letsholonyane‚ Morgan Gould‚ Tefu Mashamaite and Mandla Masango.

- TMG Digital/TMG Sport