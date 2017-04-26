Bloemfontein Celtic no longer in danger of an unwanted PSL record

But with a paltry 14 league goals scored this season‚ Celtic are still in contention to deliver among the worst scoring performances by a club in more than 40 years of professional soccer history in the country.

The record for the least number of goals scored in a league season stays in the hands of African Wanderers‚ who scored 13 goals in 1979‚ and Jomo Cosmos who got the same number in the 2007/08 campaign.

Wanderers played 34 games to Cosmos’ 30‚ so their average of 0.38 goals per games is worst.

Celtic have six games to go over the next month to raise their tally and also avoid the potential of relegation.

Next worst on the list of the lowest goal tally in a league season is Royal Tigers (16 in 1994)‚ Manguang United (17 in 1978) and Mpumalanga Black Aces with 19 in the 2010/11 season.

Celtic were held to a 1-1 draw by Highlands at the Molemela Stadium and are still in deep trouble near the foot of the table.

Baroka‚ who play Orlando Pirates away on Wednesday‚ are the next worst scorers this season with 19 goals.

Celtic’s form in front of goal is a source of major concern‚ said caretaker coach Lehlohonolo Seema last week.

“We have lacked luck in front of goal and obviously there is no confidence without goals. Our confidence is dented.

“It goes without saying that we can’t wait for the season to end so we can strengthen our squad with new strikers. We obviously will have to reinforce.”

Midfielder Nyatama is their top scorer with four.

