Speaking after their vital 2-0 win over Ajax Cape Town at Loftus on Tuesday night‚ which took the Brazilians to second spot on the log with two games in hand‚ Mosimane said City’s advantage is that they have points in the bag.

“It is in City’s hands at the moment because‚ no matter what you say‚ they have the points in the bag and when you have the points you remain on the top of the log‚" he said.

"They have the chance and the opportunity is on them.

"They are in a better position that anybody else.”

Mosimane added that the other advantage coach Eric Tinkler’s charges are enjoying is that they don’t have a congested fixture list and this allows them to approach most of their matches in a fresh state.

“I have also told you that they are a well rested team‚" he said.

"When was the last time they played?

"They are very fresh and I was not expecting Kaizer Chiefs to give them a hard time on Tuesday.

"Chiefs played last weekend and went to extra time in the cup against SuperSport‚ which gave City the edge because they were rested.

"We have a game in Durban in two days time and another one on Monday.”

City only return to action on Monday when they travel to Maritzburg United at Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg and by that time Sundowns would have played against Golden Arrows in Durban on Friday.

When City take on Maritzburg United on Monday‚ Sundowns will also be in action against Bidvest Wits in Johannesburg.

The league enters the business end with Sundowns sitting second on the log with two games in hand and Mosimane said he was happy with the progress they have made so far.

“I am happy where we are at the moment because we are in the best position and we must stay there.

"We have two games in hand but you must remember that if we get too excited the situation can reverse in the case of us losing and Wits winning.

"At the moment‚ it’s about the mathematics and it is very important for us not to lose to Golden Arrows.”

