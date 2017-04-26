Pirates woes deepen as they are held to a 1-1 draw by bottom club Baroka

Entangled in what has been an unfamiliar relegation scrap this season, Pirates fell behind when Siyabonga Mpontshane's howler allowed substitute Victor Letsoalo to score in the 78th minute.

Mpontshane inexplicably tried to punch the shot but it slid past him and into the net.

The result does nothing to ease both sides' relegation worries as Baroka still prop up the table with 22 points while Pirates remain ninth with 28 points.

A two match swing will change the complexion of the bottom half of the table with Pirates now having to worry about relegation instead of a top eight spot.

Having manfully defended their lead, Baroka's lack of confidence betrayed them when it least needed to.

The missed two points could be telling in the bigger scheme of the relegation battle.

An exciting but messy first half should have had goal but the finishing of both sides left a lot to be desired.

Jose Garcia's 12th minute freekick was well saved by Siyabonga Mpontshane but there were other opportunities the visitors should have converted.

Phineas Matlakala came agonisingly close to connecting with Mxolisi Kunene's 31st minute cross but his studs were too short.

An equally disappointing and agonising miss was Kunene's in the 44th minute when the left winger couldn't capitalise on Mpontshane's misplaced goal kick.

At least Baroka made sure the intent they showed from the first whistle when Nyasha Munetsi robbed Oupa Manyisa of the ball and was sustained throughout the first 45.

Pirates weren't about watching Baroka own them on their home patch and too had their chances.

Their best chance was in the 27th minute when Thabo Rakhale and Tendai Ndoro both should have scored but goalkeeper Oscarine Masuluke and captain Olaleng Shaku made sure the visitors would live to fight for the next minute.

Ndoro also had a 24th minute shot blocked by desperate defenders but Matlaba should have done better with his 32nd minute chance after he did all the hard work by getting past three defenders.

However, the sides also struggled to put together passes despite the pristine playing surface and referee Phelelani Ndaba's faultless officiating.

Pirates' dominance of the game continued into the second half while Baroka FC coach Milton Dlamini made the curious decision to substitute the industrious Jose Garcia in the 62nd minute.

With the kind of impact Garcia was having and the palpitations he caused the Pirates defenders, it didn't look like the best of choices until Letsoalo repaid the faith in the 78th minute.

His Pirates counterpart Kjell Jonevret also made two halftime substitutions with Ndoro and Mpho Makola being hauled off. To be fair, the latter was anonymous.

Thabo Qalinge and Thamsanqa Gabuza provided more industry and energy in the 10 minutes they were on the pitch than Makola did in 45.

Goalkeeper Masuluke may not have scored like he did in last year's corresponding fixture but he contributed massively in the second half.

With Pirates chasing the game after Letsoalo's strike, Masuluke produced a superb save to keep out Issa Sarr in the 86th minute.

This was one of many chances Pirates had with Manyisa (64th and 69th minute) and Gabuza both being denied by the lanky Masuluke.

However, there was nothing he could do when Sarr's header whizzed past him.

- TMG Digital/TMG Sport