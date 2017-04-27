The Buccaneers had to rely on Issa Sarr’s 94th-minute header in the dying seconds of added time to earn a draw in an Absa Premiership game where Baroka at times repeatedly and alarmingly split open Pirates’ defence.

Jonevret has still only lost one game in 10 at Pirates.

But‚ having had some success organising Bucs’ troublesome area this season in defence‚ the unconvincing performances in Pirates’ last two games suggests their troubles are far from over.

Bucs showed fighting spirit to beat Bloemfontein Celtic 2-1 in extra time – in that game from a headed winner by Thamsanqa Gabuza – of their 2-1 Nedbank Cup quarterfinal win on Saturday night after conceding late in normal time‚ but that too was a poor defensive display all-round.

Jonevret all but admitted that after some encouraging initial signs from Bucs since his arrival‚ things have begun to look decidedly ragged from his team again.

“I think they (Baroka) deserved to win. I think they were the better team. I’m very disappointed at our performance tonight‚” the coach said.

“This was a golden opportunity for us to try to make space from the teams down there. It was also a golden opportunity for us to try to close the gap on the teams in front of us.

“And after last week and maybe also Saturday's game I had absolutely hoped for better.

“We know that Baroka are a tough team. Their last five or six games they have beaten Cape Town City away and SuperSport United away and drawn against Kaizer Chiefs.

“And of course for them every game is a cup final. So we had talked and tried to prepare.

“But in some ways I thought there were too many players who were still in bed when we started the game tonight.

“In our first half I felt sorry for the people who were here supporting the team‚ and that this was not the way that we should perform.

“But OK‚ it was nice when Issa headed that ball in. And maybe the second half was a little bit better‚ and we could have scored a bit earlier.

“But I mean‚ they had two or three big chances also. So in the end it's difficult to be happy – I have to say that.”

Pirates remain in ninth place after a paltry five league wins this season‚ just six points above relegation danger.

