Mosimane defends Tau in the face of jeers from a section of the Sundowns fans

Tau was subjected to jeers from a section of the Sundowns supporters in the first half of their 2-0 win over Ajax Cape Town on Tuesday night as he squandered numerous scoring opportunities.

“I am happy that he (Tau) scored the opening goal because he struggled a little bit with decision-making‚" Mosimane.

"It was not the first time I saw that from him but he is young.”

After struggling in the first half‚ where Ajax managed to frustrate Sundowns by not allowing them to play their normal free flowing football‚ Tau redeemed himself to score his seventh goal of the season.

“Sometimes he controls when he is supposed to shoot and shoots when he is supposed to control but it all comes with experience.

"I am happy because he will learn from the experience and the fact is he scored our first goal of the match which went a long way in helping us to win this match.”

Sundowns’ victory against Ajax was sealed by Themba Zwane‚ a player who is also impressing in the attacking midfield role position where he has created a solid combination with Hlompho Kekana and Khama Biliat.

Zwane is enjoying a continued run of matches in the Sundowns’ starting line-up since the departure of Bongani Zungu to Portuguese Primeira Liga side Vitória de Guimarães last year.

Mosimane pointed out that their poor showing in the first half against the Urban Warriors was due to the fact that his players were a little bit anxious.

“The first half was very difficult for us and what made it difficult was that we were a little bit anxious and nervous.

"But it is important to understand that we are also human beings.

"Ajax never respected us in the first half and they are good in knowing how to play this game.

"We won the game because of experience and not because we were the better team.

"Of course it is easier when you score the first goal but before we scored the first goal it was difficult for us.”

