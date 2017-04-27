Suspected spider bite believed to be behind Stuart Baxter's hospitalisation

Baxter was given the week off having felt discomfort during SuperSport’s penalties Nedbank Cup quarterfinal win against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Saturday evening.

He was not on the bench when SuperSport beat Bidvest Wits 1-0 in the Absa Premiership at Bidvest Stadium on Tuesday night.

Assistant-coach Kaitano Tembo sat on Matsatsantsa’s bench in that game‚ and will continue to do so as Baxter recovers from an operation in SuperSport’s PSL match against Chiefs at Mbombela Stadium this coming Saturday.

SuperSport CEO Stan Matthews told Times Media Digital via an SMS: “It was a burst cyst due to a suspected spider bite. He (Baxter) is back home but in discomfort and won't travel to Mbombela.”

Baxter has been in talks with the South African Football Association over the vacant Bafana Bafana head coaching job.

SuperSport told Times Media Digital this week that they have given Safa an ultimatum of halfway through next week to conclude talks‚ or the club will call a halt to proceedings.

- TMG Digital/TMG Sport