Wits’ Absa Premiership title chances hit a snag with a 1-0 home defeat against SuperSport United at Bidvest Stadium on Tuesday night‚ a tight game settled when Thuso Phala scored after a Buhle Mkhwanazi defensive error.

The Clever Boys‚ though‚ remain in easily their best position to challenge for a league title in third place on 45 points from 23 games‚ two behind leaders Cape Town City as Wits take on Highlands Park at Makhulong Stadium on Friday night (8pm).

Hunt‚ frustrated at the defeat against SuperSport‚ said Wits – probably the second-strongest team on paper in the PSL right now after defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns – do not quite have the squad of other top sides in the league.

“We’ve got ourselves into a good situation and we need to try and capitalise‚” the coach said.

“We don’t have the squad of other teams. People believe we’ve got a squad‚ but we don’t.

“We’ve got kids playing – we get penalised for producing young players‚ because they have to go away to the (SA) Under-20s.

“So we’ve got kids playing. And we’ve obviously missed a few (players through injury) as well‚ but that’s no excuse.

“We’ve got to use our players who we have got and try to keep everybody on the pitch as long as we can.”

The statement contradicted what Hunt had to say at the start of the season‚ when‚ after a 2-1 win against Kaizer Chiefs in August‚ the coach professed himself pleased at Wits’ depth‚ which he said was far better than in his first two seasons at the club.

“For me‚ that boy‚ Xola (Mlambo)‚ he’s fantastic. We’ve done good business there‚” Hunt said‚ speaking at the time on his new signings.

“As for (Thabang) Monare – if there is one thing (Cosmos owner) Jomo Sono can do it’s sign players. He knows players. And these two players I’ve got from Cosmos (Monare and Pentjie Zulu) are really good players.

“Plus we’ve got the (Phumlani) Ntshangases and all those guys who played for us last year‚ not in the team.

“It’s good competition for us now. Last year we never had anything.

“This season I’m taking off Eleazar Rodgers and putting on Cuthbert Malajila.”

Perhaps a concern for Wits is that teams who win league titles tend to put together 10 to 15-game unbeaten runs. The Clever Boys’ defeat against SuperSport ended a five-game run.

Hunt said going unbeaten in their last seven games might be crucial for Wits’ title chances.

“We need to. We have to try and be a bit little more competitive‚” he said.

“I mean if anything we should have had a draw at worst (against SuperSport). Ja‚ they break away at the end when we’re chasing the game.

“We should have scored first. But it didn’t happen so we have to go again on Friday.”

Highlands are in second-last place.

African champions Sundowns can go top of the log on Friday night if they beat Lamontville Golden Arrows at Princess Magogo Stadium.

