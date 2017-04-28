 Real Madrid on 'high risk' alert for European derby against Atletico - Times LIVE
   
Fri Apr 28 15:52:55 SAST 2017
Real Madrid on 'high risk' alert for European derby against Atletico

AFP | 2017-04-28 14:52:52.0
A file photo of Real Madrid's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo (C), his French teammates forward Karim Benzema (L) and Welsh forward Gareth Bale (R) posing with Ronaldo's son beside the trophy during celebrations for their 11th UEFA Champions Cup at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on May 29, 2016.
Image by: CURTO DE LA TORRE / AFP

More than 2,000 security officers will oversee Real Madrid's Champions League semi-final, first leg with Atletico Madrid on Tuesday, the Madrid local government confirmed on Friday.

"Given it is a Champions League match, it is considered high risk and security will be reinforced," the local government said in a statement.

Unlike league matches between the two where away allocations are restricted to a few hundred tickets, UEFA rules mean Atletico will have a large travelling support of around 4,000 at the 80,000 capacity Santiago Bernabeu.

The number of security personnel will be even higher than Madrid's last European home game against Bayern Munich when riot police clashed with visiting fans at half-time.

There were also violent clashes before Atletico's quarter-final home tie between police and Leicester City fans, eight of whom were handed suspended four-month jail sentences.

UEFA has also vowed to reinforce security around Champions League games following a triple bomb attack on the Borussia Dortmund team bus ahead of their quarter-final, first leg with Monaco.

