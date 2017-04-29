Dlamini‚ Baroka’s co-coach along with Kgoloko Thobejane‚ said he does not believe the current bottom two of Baroka and last-placed Highlands Park will necessarily be relegated.

Coming off a 1-1 draw against Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium‚ and facing 13th-placed Bloemfontein Celtic on Sunday at Peter Mokaba Stadium‚ Dlamini said Baroka will certainly not be in the bottom two.

Bakgaga’s co-coach said that – despite the disappointment of coming within the dying seconds‚ when Issa Sarr headed in a 94th-minute equaliser‚ of three points that might have come as godsend to Baroka – the draw against Pirates was viewed as a point gained.

“It was a very good result. We were playing away from home‚ we were playing Orlando Pirates – we are only Baroka‚” he said.

“So it was a point gained‚ not three points lost.

“If you play away‚ you are No.16 in the league‚ you are 49 minutes into the second half‚ and it’s your first season in the PSL – you are growing. This growing process is very expensive – sometimes you learn through your mistakes.

“So on Wednesday the lack of experience came through. But we’re not going to fault our players because that’s the only way to learn.”

Dlamini added: “We’re not going to get relegated. We are still going to play Highlands Park at home. So we have get a result there.

“We still play Bloemfontein Celtic on Sunday‚ who are still in the mix. They are coming to Limpopo.

“So with this type of spirit that you are seeing of late‚ and with us not finishing a game without scoring‚ we feel we are there and we don't deserve to be relegated based on the performance of 2017.”

Dlamini said Baroka‚ who have been putting up some fight in their last six matches‚ with three draws and wins against SuperSport United away and Free State Stars at home – are not even entertaining a place in the play-offs.

“No – we are not going there. Why do I think about playoffs? We avoid relegation‚” he said.

“You can look at the log. This thing has even taken in teams like Chippa United.

“They are in the mix – they are on 24 points and we are on 22. So one bad run of two games and there will be five teams as candidates for relegation.

“And let me tell you‚ it's not just the (current) bottom two teams who will be relegated. You will be surprised when you see it.

“You know the game snakes and ladders‚ where you go from top to bottom? That game's going to take you there‚ from number-something - I won't mention. Boom‚ not playoffs‚ down – dead and buried.”

