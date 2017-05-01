Stars’ were second to everything in their 2-0 loss to Ajax Cape Town on Sunday in what was arguably their worst performance of the campaign to date.

They are now three points above Baroka FC in the relegation play-off position‚ and four in front of bottom side Highlands Park‚ but do have a game in hand on both.

That‚ however‚ is against in-form Mamelodi Sundowns on Thursday.

Johnson looked puzzled at the limp display from his team against Ajax and says they have to find a way to bounce back with a tough run-in that also includes games against Kaizer Chiefs (home)‚ SuperSport United (away)‚ Maritzburg United (away) and fellow strugglers Highlands (home) on Sunday.

“When you look at a game like this [the loss to Ajax] and what is happening in the league‚ to lose a game like this‚ you have to put up your hand as a coach. We were well beaten.

“We never came out of the starting blocks‚ maybe some of the players were still at the airport.

"But we have to pick ourselves up and make sure we play the next five games as if they are more thean Cup finals‚ as if our lives depend on it.

“Sometimes you have to scratch your head as the leader of the team and wonder what is happening [within the team] outside of football.

"Maybe they never brought the right boots down‚ maybe the masseur girls we hired were the wrong ones‚ there is many things you can think about‚ but from a coaches point of view‚ you can’t put your finger on it.

“You are not on the field for the 90 minutes‚ you are not kicking the ball‚ you are not passing the ball‚ you are not taking stock of yourself. All you can do‚ after the result‚ is go and try and rectify and get it right again.

“But Ajax are probably the first team this season and that has really outplayed us and beaten us.”

Stars also start their group stage campaign in the African Confederation Cup on the weekend of May 12-14‚ an added complication for Johnson‚ who admits that he will be rotating his players to try and keep them fresh.

“We have to do that [rotate]. It is at the time of the season where you have to look at training and do a very‚ very little bit‚ in fact maybe even no training.

“We have five games left and an extra three in the Confederation Cup. Yes‚ there will be changes and rotation all the time.

“The one big thing that we find ourselves in now is that we play a game every 48 hours. We are not a Jo’burg-based team‚ so every time we need to play we either travel 15 minutes or three hours.

"That also takes its toll on the players‚ but you expect them to do a lot more outside of football to help with that.”

