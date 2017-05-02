Chiefs have conceded late in two games‚ a 3-2 away defeat against Cape Town City then 2-2 draw against SuperSport United at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday.

Those results have left Komphela’s men in fourth place on 46 points from 26 games‚ five behind leaders Bidvest Wits (51) and four behind second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns (50)‚ although those two teams have played one less match (25).

Komphela is of the belief that Chiefs’ one defeat from 14 matches is evidence that finally he has cracked the winning formula at the Soweto giants.

“There are so many pluses that to start pointing to them can look like excuses‚” he said of the point that his tenure has reached Amakhosi.

“But I must tell you‚ with all the pluses one can point at‚ maybe one big negative would be (not) winning a trophy. “It would top everything.

"We only need that to close everything and have this belief.

“Because there are so many pluses.

"How we play‚ and I don’t want to be arrogant‚ but I strongly believe currently Chiefs are playing a brand of football that is just easy to watch.

“The energy is there.

"And go back and look at all the goals we’ve scored.

"They are unbelievable – we generate them.

“And based on that you get this hope.

"The only thing where you say‚ ‘My goodness‚ could the Gods be with us – win these matches for the supporters’.

“You look at Baroka and how we conceded the goal from (Mxolisi) Kunene‚ and a deflection and you’re saying‚ ‘But how could it be?’

"You look at SuperSport in the Nedbank and we missed a penalty in extra time.

“You look at Orlando Pirates – we missed a penalty with five minutes to go.

"You look at SuperSport now when we drew against them – we missed so many one-on-ones‚ so many chances.

“Who do you fault? You can’t fault the players for trying and making that effort.

“Maybe one thing you would say is‚ ‘Could we maybe need that luck?’ Because sometimes to win championships you need a lot of luck.”

Chiefs meet Lamontville Golden Arrows at FNB Stadium on Saturday night.

- TMG Digital/TMG Sport