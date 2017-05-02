Voting by SMS and internet has opened for the preseason game with a format where fans select the line-ups‚ and now the formations.

In line with the gimmicky format of the competition that annually fills the FNB Stadium‚ but whose popularity is debatable having replaced the more-favoured four-team Charity Spectacular in 2011‚ Tuesday's launch at Park Stadium was a glitzy‚ if pointless‚ affair.

Former Buccaneers Benni McCarthy‚ ex-Chiefs striker Shaun Bartlett and Marks Maponyane‚ who starred for both teams‚ gave long-winded explanations of the various football formations.

Both coaches‚ Steve Komphela of Chiefs and Kjell Jonevret of Pirates‚ spoke but neither had much of value to say about a preseason gimmick that is still four months away‚ and at a time when the serious matter of the current Absa Premiership season is still six weeks from completion.

- TMG Digital/TMG Sport