Fans will now get to pick the Chiefs and Pirates formations in preseason Soweto derby
The preseason Carling Black Label Cup will now include formations‚ it was announced at the launch of the 2017 match between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs on Tuesday.
Voting by SMS and internet has opened for the preseason game with a format where fans select the line-ups‚ and now the formations.
In line with the gimmicky format of the competition that annually fills the FNB Stadium‚ but whose popularity is debatable having replaced the more-favoured four-team Charity Spectacular in 2011‚ Tuesday's launch at Park Stadium was a glitzy‚ if pointless‚ affair.
Former Buccaneers Benni McCarthy‚ ex-Chiefs striker Shaun Bartlett and Marks Maponyane‚ who starred for both teams‚ gave long-winded explanations of the various football formations.
Both coaches‚ Steve Komphela of Chiefs and Kjell Jonevret of Pirates‚ spoke but neither had much of value to say about a preseason gimmick that is still four months away‚ and at a time when the serious matter of the current Absa Premiership season is still six weeks from completion.
