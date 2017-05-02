Komphela‚ though‚ praised the efforts of 21-year-old Bruce Bvuma who has stood in between the posts for Khune and his also-injured deputy Brilliant Khuzwayo.

Bvuma faced a baptism of fire in a 3-2 away defeat against Capoe Town City‚ conceding an injury time winner by Judas Moseamedi‚ then 2-2 draw against SuperSport United at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday.

Bvuma again conceded late‚ this time through Tsepo Masilela’s 90th-minute own goal.

Komphela said Khune has resumed training and the coach expects the Bafana Bafana keeper to be fit to meet Arrows in Saturday night’s Absa Premiership fixture at FNB Stadium.

“Khune started training this morning‚ and we should get feedback‚ but he should be back‚” Komphela said.

“Hopefully (he will be ready for Saturday)‚ but I must say Bvuma has done tremendously well. That I must say up-front.”

Bvuma played 12 out of Chiefs’ 15 games in the Mutichoice Diski Challenge reserve league this season.

- TMG Digital/TMG Sport