Khune returns to training and Komphela keeping fingers crossed he'll be back to face Arrows
Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela says Itumeleng Khune returned to training on Tuesday morning and is hopeful the goalkeeper will be ready to play against Lamontville Golden Arrows on the weekend.
Komphela‚ though‚ praised the efforts of 21-year-old Bruce Bvuma who has stood in between the posts for Khune and his also-injured deputy Brilliant Khuzwayo.
Bvuma faced a baptism of fire in a 3-2 away defeat against Capoe Town City‚ conceding an injury time winner by Judas Moseamedi‚ then 2-2 draw against SuperSport United at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday.
Bvuma again conceded late‚ this time through Tsepo Masilela’s 90th-minute own goal.
Komphela said Khune has resumed training and the coach expects the Bafana Bafana keeper to be fit to meet Arrows in Saturday night’s Absa Premiership fixture at FNB Stadium.
“Khune started training this morning‚ and we should get feedback‚ but he should be back‚” Komphela said.
“Hopefully (he will be ready for Saturday)‚ but I must say Bvuma has done tremendously well. That I must say up-front.”
Bvuma played 12 out of Chiefs’ 15 games in the Mutichoice Diski Challenge reserve league this season.
