Wits‚ trailing Downs by two points going into the game at Bidvest Stadium‚ played the way they had to beat the African champions under circumstances where a defeat might have signaled the end of the Clever Boys’ chances at a first league title.

The uninitiated might say that Wits kicked the daylights out of Sundowns‚ but that would be simplifying coach Gavin Hunt’s impressive gameplan and a sophisticated approach that saw the Johannesburg side get three points to go top of the log.

Hunt‚ experienced campaigner that he is‚ played down any thoughts of the title just yet‚ aware that the Premier Soccer League (PSL) is headed for the tightest of finishes.

“It’s not a ‘six-pointer’. It’s just the three points‚ there are five games to go‚” the coach said.

“So‚ ja‚ it’s a long way. But I mean we’ve got a helluva programme. We’ve got to play on Thursday again‚ Pirates didn’t play (this week).

“And then we play on Sunday again (against Maritzburg United at Bidvest). So it’s tough. We’re losing players by about one every two or three games.

“So we’ll have to regroup tomorrow (on Tuesday) and start again.

“It’s just a step forward. It’s not a step backwards like at Loftus (where Wits lost 2-0 against Sundowns in February).

“I thought we were better at Loftus and we lost. But we were good here – we were playing the African champions.”

The midfield trio of Scott‚ Motswari and Monare stifled Sundowns in the middle.

Hunt played two strikers more known for coming from between the lines than off the shoulders of the defensive lines in Mogakolodi Ngele and Cuthbert Malajila.

He started with just one dedicated wide player – Sifiso Myeni on the right – with Ngele and Motswari drifting out left‚ and full-backs Sifiso Hlanti and Under-20 international Reeve Frosler expected to overlap.

“You can stand and talk about tactics all day. But I thought‚ Hlompo (Kekana) can pass the ball‚ stop him passing it forward‚ then we’ve got a chance‚” Hunt said.

“I think we wanted to play off the (Sundowns defensive line) a little bit – we didn’t want to play on the line.

“And it worked. I knew with the turnover of the ball we could get it to Ngele and Malajila in good spaces.

“We didn’t want to play with any width. We wanted the width to come from the fullbacks.

“I mean our right-back‚ the kid from the academy (Frosler) – Nazeer Allie’s broken his foot and he’s come in and been outstanding.

“He’s our unsung hero. Ben was superb. But the team was good tonight.”

