Jonevret describes Gabuza as one of the best players at Pirates

The Swede said he's so impressed with the player that he would continue to give him opportunities for the remainder of the season.

Gabuza has endured a love-hate relationship with Pirates and Bafana Bafana supporters but Jonevret believes he offers the Bucs something different.

“He is the striker in the team that works the hardest and he is the best holder of the ball‚" Jonevret said.

"There are a few others who have other things that they are good at.

"You have a striker like Tendai Ndoro who is really good in or around the box but we have three or four forwards who are going to rotate.

"Right now‚ Gabuza has fitted well into how we want to play because I think everybody can see that he can keep the ball very well for us.”

The coach said Gabuza will be used against teams that suit his style of play where he can be dangerous in laying off the ball for oncoming attackers and hurt the opposition.

“When we are playing against teams that leave a little bit of space to run into then Ndoro will be preferred.

"I am happy with the different types of forwards that I can chose from.

"I think all the supporters were happy with his performance a few days ago where scored.

"I also hope that people can see how much area he covers and how hard he works for the team‚ which is very important for me.”

Jonevret also said the technical team is working on other aspects of midfielder Gift Motupa ‘s game.

The intention is to make him more effective in the middle of the park where he is also expected to perform defensive duties.

“I think his best position is behind the striker.

"But right now we have had some defensive difficulties with him and we put Issa Sarr‚ who has done a fantastic job for us‚ to help us with the defense.

"With Abbubaker Mobara‚ I don’t think there is any supporter who can say that our midfield is not good at the moment because they are working really good together.

"Gift is always on our minds.

"When we pick the team for the next game we are always asking ourselves questions of what we should do with him because he is a good player and I know that.”

