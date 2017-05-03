Pirates finally broke into the top eight in their nightmare commemorative 80th year 2016-17 season with a 2-1 Absa Premiership win against Chippa United at Orlando Stadium on Saturday night.

Now the Bucs meet PSL leaders Wits at Bidvest Stadium on Thursday night‚ then second-placed Sundowns at Orlando on Sunday.

Manyisa said Pirates’ concern is not with making or breaking any team’s season‚ but rather to continue pressing into the top eight.

“That’s not on our mind. The only thing on our mind is ourselves. We’re not going there to do a favour. We’re just going there to fight for the three points‚” Manyisa said.

As for revenge against Sundowns for a record 6-0 thrashing at Loftus Versfeld‚ the Bafana Bafana midfielder said: “It’s not something that’s in our minds. The only thing in our mind is us doing well and seeing where we end up when the season is over.

“There’s no point to prove. The fans must just come to the stadium and support us.”

Manyisa said Pirates’ thus-far underachieving season in the club’s 80th year has hurt Bucs’ players.

“It doesn’t sit nicely. That’s why we haven’t thrown in the towel. We keep on fighting and here we are in the semifinals of the Nedbank Cup‚ and we are there at No.8 in the league.

“We still have to take it one game at a time to reach where we want to be.

“It would be a great thing for us winning the Nedbank to get back into continental football.

“The top eight is something that we’ve been talking about throughout the season. The only thing is that the results didn’t come our way.

“But we didn’t give up‚ and that’s why the results have been coming now. But we’re still going to take it one game at a time.

“It’s about time because we know that the team had a difficult season. Now it’s about time to step up.”

Pirates have lost one game in 11 under new coach Kjell Jonevret‚ even if their football has remained somewhat unconvincing.

- TMG Digital/TMG Sport