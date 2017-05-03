Downs‚ of course‚ have had injuries through a schedule winning the Caf Champions League‚ participating in the Fifa Club World Cup‚ then playing catch-up domestically in a season compressed by themselves and a break for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Somehow‚ though‚ Downs have kept most of their injuries to a few weeks‚ with no major long-term absences‚ to the extent that the Brazilians could go five matches unbeaten before going toe-to-toe against physical Bidvest Wits in a bruising 1-0 defeat on Monday.

Mosimane praised his back-up staff‚ where Bafana Bafana’s fitness trainer Rangoaga’s reputation as an expert in periodisation is burgeoning.

“I think KB and the medical staff are doing exceptionally well‚” Mosimane said.

“We don’t train‚ hey. Even for Wits we never trained‚ since the game in Durban (a 2-0 win against Golden Arrows on Friday).

“And it really helps us because we don’t have muscle injuries in terms of hamstrings and groins a lot‚ for a team that has played so many games.

“In terms of local football‚ no-one can talk to us about fatigue.

“Who puts kilometres in a match like we do?

"Our season is long finished – I think this is our 41st or 42nd game this season. So we load more.

“But it’s part of it.

"Why complain? We’re not complaining.

"We should not even bring that up just because we lost against Wits.

“And we were not outrun.

"It means we are OK – we are fresh.”

The season is shaping up into a superb contest between dominance-seeking‚ second-placed Sundowns and a Wits side hungry for a first league title in their 96-year history‚ with Cape Town City adding a third‚ fascinating dimension.

Downs have the experience and players‚ and the character‚ but must start the group stage defence of their Champions League title this month.

Mosimane was certainly not down about a defeat against Wits‚ and knows his team will bounce back.

“If you are a coach you’ve got to be grateful sometimes for what you have‚” he said.

“You come from five games conceding zero‚ and then in the sixth game you concede one‚ and then you go to the players and you are unhappy – then you are ungrateful.

“Because you lost one match. No‚ you don’t do that.

"You’ve got to take the positives out of this.

“I need these guys to finish the season – and the other (Champions) league is starting.

“So it’s our lives – we have put ourselves in this situation.

“Unfortunately we are in a league that is the only one in the world where you find a team plays‚ I think‚ 57 games like we did last year.

“And it’s not fair because‚ you can play 57 games but you have to have nice breaks.

"We don't have breaks – we keep going.

“But we want more. We want the league‚ we want the Champions League – we are in a group of death. We have to go for it.

“We are Sundowns – we can never be complaining about‚ ‘We lost tonight’.

“We have to win the Champions League. We have a different ambition.”

Sundowns meet Platinum Stars at Loftus Versfeld on Thursday night.

