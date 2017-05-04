Wits take control of PSL title chase after win over Pirates as Sundowns flop

And after Thursday night's clinical, and more sophisticated than Stoke, 1-0 Premier Soccer League win against Orlando Pirates through substitute Cuthbert Malajila's 57th-minute winner at Bidvest Stadium you have to say it now: they just might.

Wits muscled out a Pirates side who had lost one league and cup game in 11 under new coach Kjell Jonevret to open a three-point gap at the top over defending chamopions Sundowns - who were held 2-2 at home by Platinum Stars.

This is a league season of swirling fortunes and it seems destined for the tightest of finishes. But with four games to go for the two teams at the top, after the past 10 days it is advantage Wits.

There were doubts over their title credentials when they let slip a 1-0 home defeat to SuperSport United last Tuesday.

Wits bounced back with a 2-0 win away against Highlands Park, wrestled the lead beating Downs 1-0 at Bidvest, then lengthened the gap beating Pirates.

Wits' Gavin Hunt, like most PSL coaches right now, had injury and suspension troubles.

Notably Buhle Mkhawnazi (knee) had to be replaced by Bongani Khumalo at centreback, while midfielders Daine Klate and Granwald Scott were suspended.

When you reach this killer stage of the season and have players falling out, it is good to have solid performers like Malajila and midfielder Ben Motshwari - both discovering form recently - coming in and hitting a stride.

That, along with a fine coach, structure, gameplan, guts and an ability to win the big matches, are what earn teams championships.

Wits can tick all those boxes, especially based on their performance of the last two games.

A fast-paced start to the first half saw Issa Sarr twice come close to slicing miskicks into his own net from Wits corners.

Abbubaker Mobara had a shot from the edge of the area that forced Moeneeb Josephs to a solid save.

Wits’ midfield trio of Phumlani Ntshangase, Motswari and Thabang Monare probed for the quick front-running of Gabadinho Mhango, Phakamani Mahlambi and Sifiso Myeni, at what has been a suspect Pirates defence.

But the Clever Boys could not quite click into a final pass or well-timed run to beat the offside trap.

Pirates' fragility at the back, though, always threatened to be unlocked by a front-line of the class of Wits'.

Mahlambi beat left-back Patrick Phungwayo at the goalline on the right and squared, where Happy Jele's desperate lunge carried only as far as a few feet to Malajila - on after the break for Myeni - who finished low past keeper Siyabonga Mpontshane.

Pirates had their chances, notably when Thabo Rakahle broke down the right and shot at Josephs.

Mostly, though, Wits, shut Bucs out and were overall good for the game, the three points and, whisper it, perhaps even the league.

Other PSL result on Thursday 4 May 2017:

Mamelodi Sundown 2 - 2 Platinum Stars

