Highlands Park currently sit bottom with 22 points from 26 games‚ with Baroka FC in the relegation playoff position with 23 points from the same number of games.

Nervously sitting ahead of them are Free State Stars (23 points from 26 games)‚ Chippa United (24 from 26)‚ Bloemfontein Celtic (25 from 25) and Platinum Stars (26 from 25).

Times Media Digital has a look at the run-ins for the six teams in danger:

PLATINUM STARS (27 points from 26 games)

Home v Highlands Park (May 7) Away v Maritzburg United (May 10) Home v Kaizer Chiefs (May 17) Away v SuperSport United (May 27)

Analysis: Given that 30 points is usually the mark of safety in South Africa’s top flight and looks like it will be the magic number again‚ Stars essentially need to find three points from their remaining five games. They did exceptionally well to get a point from Mamelodi Sundowns away in a 2-2 draw on Thursday night.

Given that two of their remaining four games are against Kaizer Chiefs and SuperSport United‚ and another is a tough away day at Maritzburg‚ it looks as though their match-up with Highlands on Sunday could be the key to their survival.

Prediction: 31 points

BLOEMFONTEIN CELTIC (26 points from 26 games)

Away v SuperSport United (May 3) Home v Orlando Pirates (May 10) Away v Ajax Cape Town (May 13) Home v Free State Stars (May 17) Away v Maritzburg United (May 27)

Analysis: Three of Celtic’s five remaining matches are away from home‚ but that may actually be a blessing as they have been woeful in front of their own fans this season.

They start at SuperSport on Wednesday night‚ but certainly have no easy fixtures. A win at home against Free State Stars on May 17 could be crucial. They will not want to go to Maritzburg on the final day of the campaign needing a win.

Prediction: 29 points

CHIPPA UNITED (24 points from 26 games)

Home v Ajax Cape Town (May 6) Away v Highlands Park (May 14) Home v SuperSport United (May 17) Away v Free State Stars (May 27)

Analysis: Chippa are without a victory in the Premiership in 11 matches‚ which is why they have slid into the relegation mix. Home matches against Ajax Cape Town and inconsistent SuperSport provide an opportunity for points‚ but they are also away at two fellow strugglers in Highlands Park and Free State Stars. Those will be two relegation six-pointers.

Prediction: 26 points

FREE STATE STARS

Away v Cape Town City (May 5) Home v Bidvest Wits (May 10) Away v Bloemfontein Celtic (May 17) Home v Chippa United (May 27)

Analysis: Stars have a tough run-in that sees them away and home to title-chasing Cape Town City and Bidvest Wits respectively in their next two games‚ before a provincial derby with an equally desperate Bloemfontein Celtic. They might fancy getting something from the visit of Chippa United on the final day.

Prediction: 27 points

BAROKA FC

Away v Mamelodi Sundowns (May 10) Away v Lamontville Golden Arrows (May 13) Home v Highlands Park (May 17) Away v Ajax Cape Town (May 27)

Analysis: Three of the final four matches for Baroka are away from home‚ including a visit to Sundowns next Wednesday. It will be tough to get more than a point from a trip to Lamontville Golden Arrows either‚ before a huge match-up when they face Highlands at home in their penultimate fixture.

Away at Ajax on the final day is not easy‚ but Baroka did claim a win at Cape Town City earlier in the campaign.

Prediction: 28 points

HIGHLANDS PARK

Away v Platinum Stars (May 7) Home v Chippa United (May 14) Away v Baroka FC (May 17) Home v Mamelodi Sundowns (May 27)

Analysis: Highlands are hoping that a switch in coaching personnel will do the trick after the axing of Gordon Igesund and appointment of Les Grobler as caretaker‚ but they still look to be up against it.

They face three strugglers in their next three games and it will be the points they take from those matches that will decide their fate. Certainly they will not want to go to Sundowns on the final day needing a win.

Prediction: 25 points

