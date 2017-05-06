Chiefs remain fourth after yet another last minute lapse of concentration

Young Ryan Moon had scored his first Amakhosi goal and an apparent winner in the 77th minute.

A third late goal conceded – this time in the 94th minute by the Zimbabwean substitute – in three games must surely have sounded the death knell now for Amakhosi’s already faint championship ambitions.

If Amakhosi – destined to finish without a trophy for the second season under Steve Komphela – have flattered to deceive in 2016-17, then their late goals in three crippling results in a 3-2 defeat against Cape Town City, 2-2 draw against SuperSport United, and on Saturday night, have embodied that.

Chiefs had in-form veteran playmaker Siphiwe Tshabalala out, rested to recover from a muscle strain.

Amakhosi were hosting an Arrows whose form on the road this season has been woeful.

Abafana Bes’thende had won three times away in 2016-17, but all of those came in their first five matches travelling.

Since then they had lost six and drawn two games away, conceding a total 28 goals in their 13 matches outside KwaZulu-Natal.

Against Clinton Larsen’s compact, quick counter-attacking, but poor travelling Arrows Amakhosi might have felt confident of earning the three points they desperately needed to keep their faint title hopes alive.

Amakhosi played to a smooth passing game, probed the openings and dealt with Arrows’ chances created through their quick runners, appearing to edge out the game.

Again, though, late carelessness made all that hard work for nought.

A first half that started with both teams circumspect came to life in its last 15 minutes.

Chiefs centre-back Daniel Cardoso was put under pressure advancing into Arrows' half and gave the ball away, allowing Siphelele Magubane through on the left in a five-on-two. The winger opted to shoot when he had passing options, but into the legs of Willard Katsande, Itumeleng Khune saving the rebound.

From Chiefs striker Gustavo Paez’s cross Bernard Parker got in front of his marker and headed into the netting. Paez teed up Katsande, who struck well but off target from outside the box.

Lerato Lamola latched onto a loose ball in the box for Arrows, Khune spreading himself for the save.

Still the action swung as before the break Hendrick Ekstein's skill and chip found Ramahlwe Mphahlele on the right, who shot dangerously across goal.

Just after the hour Paez put Parker through on the right whose squared pass was almost turned in by Arrows centreback Libikani Mzava.

Chiefs’ dominance grew in the second half, as the intelligently probing Paez struck one from range that flashed past the upright.

As the final whistle the clock crept toward the final whistle, though, it seemed Arrows might hold Amakhosi.

That was before Moon – the 20-year-old younger brother of former Bafana Bafana right-back Bryce, signed as a future prospect at the start of the season from Maritzburg United, and making just his third substitutes' appearance - had his impact.

Taking George Maluleka's chip into the box from right midfield, the sturdily-built Moon turned like a seasoned centre-forward and stabbed a sharp finish past Arrows keeper Nkosingiphile Gumede.

But Chiefs again conceded in the dying seconds, Nkosinathi Mthiyane getting down the left touchline and crossing for Mutizwa to get up to the equalising header.

- TMG Digital/TMG Sport