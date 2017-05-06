Former PSL champions Santos relegated to ABC Motsepe League
Former Premier Soccer League (PSL) Champions Santos have relegated from the National First Division (NFD) to the ABC Motsepe League.
The demise of the People's Team, Santos, follows that of South African football giants Moroka Swallows, who were relegated from the NFD to the wilderness that is the SAB Regional League (fourth-tier league).
FC Cape Town’s 1-0 home win against Mthatha Bucks on Saturday took the Cape side to 29 points and meant Santos, on 19 points from 27 games, have no chance of avoiding relegation from the National First Division.
The PSL champions of 2001-02 under Gordon Igesund drop to the third-tier ABC Motsepe League.
This follows the relegation last month of a former South African giant, Moroka Swallows, from the Motsepe League to the SAB Leagues (fourth-tier).
KwaZulu-Natal team Thanda Royal Zulu were crowned NFD champions on Wednesday and will be promoted to the PSL next season.
- TMG Digital/TMG Sport
