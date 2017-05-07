PSL going down to the wire as Sundowns beat Pirates

A 25th-minute headed goal from Khama Billiat and an early strike in the second half from Yannick Zakri gave Sundowns a comfortable 2-0 victory that enabled the Brazilians to keep title rivals BidVest Wits - who won 1-0 against Maritzburg United at Bidvest Stadium - in their sights.

You could almost cut the tension inside Orlando Stadium with a knife as Sundowns were well aware that they needed to win all the points at stake to prevent pacesetters Wits from running away with the title.

The visitors quickly settled into their rhythm and noticeably tightened the screws as they edged closer to Bucs goalkeeper Jackson Mabokgwane’s area with each passing minute.

The pressure was unrelenting and it came as no surprise when Sundowns punished their generous hosts after midfielder Issa Sarr needlessly lost possession in a dangerous area.

Coach Pitso Mosimane’s charges duly showed their appreciation for the early Christmas gift and put Pirates to the sword with a well-taken header from Billiat.

Pirates could have come back into the game almost immediately but a low shot from Ayanda Gcaba that seemed destined for the bottom corner was somehow saved by gravity-defying Downs goalkeeper Dennis Onyango in the 30th minute.

The pace of the game was electric at times and Percy Tau‚ who was a constant nuisance to the Pirates rearguard‚ should have increased Downs’ lead in 44th minute after he was put through by Billiat.

But Tau could not find a way past the sprawling Mabokgwane‚ who did enough to close the gap and make the crucial save.

Sarr could have redeemed himself in the last kick of the first half but his powerful header was beautifully saved by an inspired Onyango.

Sundowns picked up where they left off in the second half and it was no surprise when that man Zakri scored the Pretoria visitors’ second goal only three minutes into the second period.

Besides conceding that early second half goal‚ Pirates actually looked better in the second half and tried to make a game of it.

But reminiscent of the exchanges in the opening period‚ Sundowns soon took control of the proceedings and started to dominate the game.

If truth be told‚ the 2-0 final score was flattering to Pirates and they should have been on the receiving end of a heavier spanking.

Billiat should have punished the Bucs in the 89th minute but his scorcher beat Mabokgwane but was kept out by the crossbar.

Sundowns started the day in third place and a point behind title rivals Cape Town City‚ but they leapfrogged the Eric Tinkler’s Mother City’s upstarts after their 2-0 win at Orlando Stadium.

The three title rivals are now left with three games this season and Wits will be crowned premiership champions if they are able to hold their nerve in these final weeks of the campaign.

Sundowns’ remaining games:

Vs Baroka FC at Lucas Moripe on May 10 Vs Maritzburg United at Loftus Versveld Stadium on May 17 Vs Highlands Park at Makhulong Stadium on May 27

Wits’ remaining games:

Vs Free State Stars at Goble Park on May 10 Vs Polokwane City at BidVest on May 17 Vs Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on May 27

City’s remaining games:

Vs Supersport United at Lucas Moripe Stadium on May 9 Vs Golden Arrows at Cape Town Stadium on May 17 Vs Polokwane City at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on May 27

– TMG Digital/TMG Sport