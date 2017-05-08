But Ndlovu sat out the game and had to watch from the stands as his side defeated their major rivals Qabala 2-0 in the decider‚ adding to the league championship trophy they won at the end of last month.

“We made a double this season‚ we worked so hard …” an ecstatic Ndlovu tweeted‚ along with a picture of himself and the trophy.

Ndlovu finished his maiden campaign in Azerbaijan with 15 goals in 27 starts.

Bongani Zungu played for Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes as they completed a seventh-straight league win with a 1-0 home success over Arouca.

Despite their excellent form‚ which has seen them already qualify for the UEFA Europa League next season‚ Zungu’s side are unlikely to finish above fourth place with two rounds of the championship remaining.

They can also look forward to the Portuguese Cup final against Benfica on May 28.

Lebogang Phiri had a bad day with Brondby when his side lost 4-2 at Midtjylland‚ but they are still guaranteed second spot this campaign and will compete in the Europa League as well.

Kamohelo Mokotjo will have to wait until next weekend to see if his FC Twente side has qualified for the Europa League play-offs in the Netherlands after a surprise 1-0 loss at Sparta Rotterdam.

The final round of league matches on Sunday see Twente host Groningen‚ and a win would secure a place in the play-offs.

Two South African forwards drew a blank at the weekend as Bafana striker Lars Veldwijk did not find the back of the net in his Norwegian side‚ Aalesund’s 1-0 win at Molde.

National Under-23 forward Lebo Mothiba also went scoreless as his French Ligue 2 outfit Valenciennes were held 0-0 at home by Red Star.

- TMG Digital/TMG Sport