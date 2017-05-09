Mfeka was signed by Major League Soccer side San Jose Earthquakes in February‚ but will not be considered for the first team this campaign.

Instead‚ he will be allowed to develop at the affiliate club in Reno‚ and depending on his development be incorporated in the Earthquakes squad in 2018.

And he made a good start‚ providing two assists in the thumping win‚ a first victory of the season for his new club‚ who have been struggling up to this point.

The 23-year-old will hope he can provide the spark to turn their fortunes around and in doing so give his career in the USA a boost.

Phoenix Rising is the club of player/owner Drogba‚ who was not in the match day squad for his side as he battles to get back to full fitness.

Reports at the time he took over the club in April suggest that Drogba is the first player/owner in the history of football‚ but that ignores the 214 starts made by Jomo Sono for Jomo Cosmos before his retirement.

There is also a South African connection at the club with former Mpumalanga Black Aces midfielder Miguel Timm part of the squad there‚ though he is working his way back from long-term injury.

Mfeka was picked in the MLS draft having had a stellar last few seasons at the University of South Florida‚ where he shone with not only his weight of goals‚ but assists too.

The former South Africa Under-17 international netted 16 times in 72 matches for the university‚ providing a further 18 assists.

He will not be the first South African to play for the Earthquakes‚ the club was the home of former Bafana Bafana forward Davide Somma between 2008 and 2009 before he eventually left for Europe.

The MLS at one stage had a number of South Africans in the league in the mid to late 1990s‚ before the numbers dropped off.

