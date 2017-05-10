 Real Madrid reached final despite 2-1 defeat to Atletico Madrid - Times LIVE
   
Thu May 11 00:10:32 SAST 2017
Real Madrid reached final despite 2-1 defeat to Atletico Madrid

Reuters | 2017-05-10 22:58:39.0
Real Madrid players celebrate their team's first goal during the UEFA Champions League Semi Final second leg match between Club Atletico de Madrid and Real Madrid CF at Vicente Calderon Stadium on May 10, 2017 in Madrid, Spain.
Image by: Angel Martinez

Real Madrid survived an Atletico Madrid onslaught to reach the Champions League final on Wednesday, losing 2-1 on the night, but going through 4-2 on aggregate to set up a mouthwatering clash against Juventus.

Atletico roared into a two-goal lead with a Saul Niguez header and Antoine Griezmann’s penalty, but Isco notched in the 42nd minute to dampen their hopes of a comeback.

Real have now eliminated Atletico from the competition in four consecutive seasons, including the dramatic 2014 and 2016 finals.

Zinedine Zidane’s side can become the first team to retain the Champions League when they take on Juventus in the final in Cardiff on June 3.

