“Our fate is in our own hands‚” said the caretaker coach after Celtic’s goalless stalemate with Orlando Pirates at the Molemela Stadium on Wednesday night kept them three points above the bottom two places.

“I’m positive we’ll fight right up to the end and that we’ll be staying up‚" Seema.

"We showed that against Pirates on Thursday with our fighting spirit.

"You can see the hunger is there and we’ve told ourselves that as long as we don’t lose games we’ll get the necessary points. If we can’t get the maximum‚ we need to see the one point from a draw as a plus.”

Celtic next travel to the Mother City to play Ajax Cape Town on Saturday night.

“That’s our bogey team‚ we never win there‚ so it will be tough‚” he added.

The Bloemfontein outfit then conclude their home fixtures with a derby against fellow strugglers Free State Stars next Wednesday and their last game of the season is away against Maritzburg United on May 27.

“I can’t falter the guys for the way they played. I’m happy with the fight‚ the hunger‚ the determination and the commitment.

"There were many more positives in our performance against Pirates than negatives. But goal scoring has been our problem all season” Seema concluded.

- TMG Digital/TMG Sport