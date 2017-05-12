Mbesuma goal lifts Highlands Park out of relegation

This uninspiring match at Makhulong Stadium, which was affected by intermittent rain, was delayed for about 45 minutes as the area around the stadium lost power before kickoff.

The crucial and only goal of the match was scored by veteran striker Collins Mbesuma from the penalty spot in the 65th minute after substitute midfielder Seun Ledwaba was hacked in the box by Justice Chabalala.

After referee Phillip Tinyani pointed to the spot, Mbesuma showed nerves of steel to rifle a thunderous shot onto the roof of the net for his fourth of the season that gave Chippa goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi no chance.

The introduction of Ledwaba, who replaced veteran midfielder Surprise Moriri much to the displeasure of Highlands Park supporters, proved to be a masterstroke by stand-in coach Les Grobler as he changed the complexion of the game for the home side.

As a result of this vital home three points, Highlands Park have moved from the foot of the table to 14th with 25 points from 28 points and their hopes of avoiding the chop at the end of the season are firmly in their own hands.

All they need to be save from automatic relegation or the dreaded play-offs, they must win their remaining two matches against fellow relegation strugglers Baroka in Polokwane on Wednesday and against Mamelodi Sundowns next weekend.

For Chippa, who lost their fifth successive league match, they have dropped to second from the bottom on the standings and they face a mountain to climb to avoid relegation in their last two matches.

Their mission is not an easy one as they are at home to tough SuperSport United on Wednesday and they round off their campaign with a tricky trip to Free State Stars at Goble Park in Bethlehem on the last day of the campaign next week.

Siyabonga Nhlapo delivered a cross into the United penalty box but Muzi Thabotha failed to connect with the aerial ball as an early chance went begging for Highlands Park early in the 11th minute.

A few minutes later, the home side were again on the attack and through Peter Shalulile but his close range shot only managed the side netting.

United also had their few notable attacking moments during the opening exchanges but they did not do enough to test home ‘keeper Marlon Heugh.

The game followed a similar pattern of sporadic attacks until Mbesuma delivered the killer blow that earned Highlands Park the crucial three points at home and their first win in seven matches to boost their survival hopes.

