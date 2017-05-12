Power failure delays crucial relegation battle between Highlands and Chippa
A power failure an hour and 15 minutes before kickoff at the Makhulong Stadium in Tembisa nearly put the relegation decider between Premier Soccer League (PSL) strugglers Highlands Park and Chippa United in jeopardy.
The match, which was originally scheduled for 8pm kickoff, will now start a full 45 minutes later at 20h45 at Makhulong Stadium.
The power failure not only affected the stadium, but the surrounding area in the East Rand township.
It is not the first power failure to affect a professional game this season with notable matches being the Kaizer Chiefs v Maritzburg United Telkom Knockout Cup match at the FNB Stadium last year and the Mamelodi Sundowns v Chippa United clash at Loftus Versfeld.
While the former fixture continued and went to penalties after power was restored through a generator, the latter had to be completed the next day in the form of a "two-day" game that ended goalless.
The #AbsaPrem Log Standings after this evening's matches. pic.twitter.com/g4ome7oVFj— Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) May 10, 2017
- TMG Digital/TMG Sport
