Opinion has been divided among Amakhosi fans as to who is to blame for Chiefs going a second season without a trophy under Komphela.

Many blame the coach‚ and some the players.

Some point a finger at Chiefs’ football manager Bobby Motaung and the club’s signing policy for not furnishing Komphela with a squad that could compete with those of African champions Mamelodi Sundowns and PSL leaders Bidvest Wits.

Kaizer Motaung‚ however‚ believes Komphela had a squad that the coach could work with.

“No‚ Steve got all the resources he needed‚” Motaung responded to the suggestion that Komphela’s squad might have let the coach down.

“Most of the players who he brought in‚ he was part of the exercise.

“(Sundowns coach) Pitso (Mosimane) obviously has got very good resources. He’s had very strong teams for the past three seasons. He could play one team and leave another one out at any given time.

“But Wits‚ I think‚ were very smart in terms of using youngsters. Wits have never been to the market – they have done it very smart targeting players who were out of contract.

“Gavin has done well because he has had the guts to use the youngsters that he has got.

“That’s why I’m saying we also have to look at how we utilise these youngsters because they show a very good promise in terms of talent.

“You saw this youngster (Ryan) Moon last week (scoring against Golden Arrows). He didn’t look out of place at any given time.

“And maybe a player like (Gustavo) Paez‚ if he had come in earlier in the season‚ maybe we would be talking something different.”

In a market where Sundowns’ wallet of their billionaire owner Patrice Motsepe has made them the financial front runners in the PSL‚ Chiefs seem destined to increasingly turn to their recently upgraded academy to keep pace.

Motaung hinted as much when he said Chiefs were not certain to make big signings in the coming off-season.

“Not necessarily‚ it would depend on our requirements‚” the chairman said.

“You see‚ unfortunately at a club like us‚ and maybe Orlando Pirates and Sundowns‚ sometimes coaches are scared to use young players.

“This can sometimes work against you‚ because you bring them into the first team but you don’t play them.

"And then the next thing you are forced to offload or loan them somewhere and they start to bite you from the other side.

“Some coaches are lucky because at the team where they are they can afford to take these chances.”

Chiefs are out of the running in fifth place with two matches left of the current Absa Premiership season.

- TMG Digital/TMG Sport