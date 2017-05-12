Both Horoya of Guinea‚ who are up against SuperSport United at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville on Friday night (kickoff: 7pm)‚ and Mouloudia Alger‚ who take on Platinum Stars at Royal Bafokeng Sports Palace on Sunday‚ will be somewhat hamstrung for their matches.

Horoya traveled with a massive 48-man delegation but only half of them players.

Missing is former Senegal international goalkeeper Khadim Ndiaye‚ who has surprisingly been left out by Horoya’s French coach Victor Zvunka.

But the club do have another former international goalkeeper‚ Germain Berthe from Mali‚ in their ranks.

Mouloudia Alger arrived on a chartered plane from the Algerian capital without three of their strikers and with another three players who are doubtful.

They have just a threadbare selection of 17 for Sunday’s game (kick off 5pm) with Mohamed Seguer‚ Zahir Zerdab and Hadj Bougueche all injured.

The midfielder Cherif El Ouazani‚ who has been the revelation of the season so far for the Algerian club‚ will have to pass a late fitness test to convince coach Kamel Mouassa to pick him.

The other two players who are unsure of playing are Hichem Nekkache and Oussama Chita.

“We will find solutions but it will not be easy especially when we had intended playing an offensive game to try and collect points.

"We have to deal with what we have been dealt‚ “said assistant-coach Abdelhak Meguelatti‚ who said he felt the three uncertain players would make the starting lineup.

- TMG Digital/TMG Sport