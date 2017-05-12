At the beginning of the campaign‚ Thobejane suggested that Baroka will win the Absa Premiership title in their maiden season in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) and cup competitions only to be humbled as they spent the better part of the campaign in the relegation zone and failed to lay their hands on silverware.

Speaking after his side’s hard-fought and crucial 2-2 draw with Mamelodi Sundowns on Wednesday night in Pretoria courtesy of a last-gasp penalty by Richard Matloga‚ he insisted that they will be playing PSL football next season.

“The point against Sundowns is important for our survival because half a loaf is better than nothing‚” Thobejane said.

“We can’t say we are happy but we have to accept the result and move on. We are equal on points with Chippa United and the pressure is on them.

"We are going up and not down‚ we will stay in the league during our last three matches that are remaining.”

Thobejane said the gutsy performance against Sundowns‚ where they pushed the Brazilians until they forced the equaliser deep in injury time‚ will serve as a huge morale boost for Baroka’s remaining matches against Golden Arrows‚ Highlands Park and Ajax Cape Town.

“It will boost morale but sometimes there is this thing that players give their all when they play against the so-called big teams‚ and when they go to the so called small teams they become complacent‚” the coach said.

“But‚ it is our duty as the technical team to motivate and encourage them all the time because this is our bread and butter.

“In our remaining three matches‚ as coaches we will do everything to make sure that the players are motivated to be competitive against the so-called small teams.”

- TMG Digital/TMG Sport