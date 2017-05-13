Mzwakali, Nxumalo goals fire Ajax to victory over hapless Celtic

Early goals from Prince Nxumalo and Bantu Mzwakali sealed the win for Ajax at the Athlone Stadium as they end the weekend in eighth position, ahead of Lamontville Golden Arrows on goal-difference, and three points in front Orlando Pirates.

Celtic had their chances in the match, but were wasteful in front of goal, the story of their season in which they have managed just 15 goals in 28 games.

Celtic go into the final two rounds three points in front of basement boys Baroka FC and second-bottom Chippa United. They are two points ahead of Highlands Park and one in front of Free State Stars, who they host in a crucial clash on Wednesday.

The visitors trailed 2-0 inside 18 minutes as Ajax’s intricate play around the box saw them get behind the Celtic defence.

Nxumalo profited from some neat play by Mzwakali and Neo Makua, before rounding Patrick Tignyemb in the Celtic goal and turning the ball into an empty net after just five minutes.

That lead was doubled from a quick counter-attack as Nxumalo this time turned provider.

He might have gone for goal himself as he bore down on Tignyemb, but instead played an inside pass for Mzwakali, who had the simplest of tap-ins.

Celtic should have got at least one goal back, as Fiston Abdul Razak shot wildly over, and then forced a good low save from Brandon Petersen in the Ajax goal.

Alfred Ndengane had a chance to pull a goal back for the visitors after the break but steered his header wide of goal in another let-off for the home side.

Veteran Celtic forward Ayanda Dlamini, who had only been on the pitch a matter of minutes, danced his way into the box, but when confronted with only Petersen, steered his shot wide of goal as Celtic continued to look the most lively.

Namibian international Deon Hotto burst into the area with a little over five minutes remaining, but had a rush of blood to the head and smashed the ball wide.

It was then Lantshane Phalane’s chance to crash the ball off-target as it became one-way traffic, but once again the visitors drew a blank and head back to Bloemfontein with a goal, or any points.

- TMG Digital/TMG Sport