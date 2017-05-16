With the battle for survival more open and unpredictable than ever‚ the two teams‚ who are staring into the abyss‚ enter this potential season-defining match with only one point separating them at the bottom of the standings.

Highlands are placed third-from-bottom with 25 points from 28 matches while Baroka are perched at the foot of the table with 24 points from the same number of games.

Between them on the log in a relegation scrap that is only going to be solved on the last day of the campaign is Chippa United in second-last‚ who host SuperSport United at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

Highlands’ assistant to head coach Les Grobler‚ Thiery Mabobo‚ said their hard-fought 1-0 win over Chippa United last week has boosted the club for their remaining two matches.

“We really believe that we will pull through this tough period and the win over Chippa is important because it gives us a cushion when we go to play against Baroka in our next game‚” Mabobo said.

“We are fully aware that it is not going to be easy against Baroka‚ who are also fighting for their lives.

“We have to be on top of our game to beat them in front of their own supporters‚” he said adding that the players have been offered large financial incentives if they keep the team in the PSL.

Baroka coach Kgoloko Thobejane is as adamant that “Bakgaga” will be playing PSL football season despite their costly 3-2 defeat against Golden Arrows in Durban on Saturday where they were denied a draw by a dubious disallowed penalty.

“We can’t say we are happy about the last two results but we have to accept them and move on. We are equal on points with Chippa United and the pressure is on‚ and we will stay in the league‚” he said.

In their last match of the season‚ Highlands have a difficult assignment against Mamelodi Sundowns‚ who may need all the three points to defend their PSL title.

Baroka travel to Ajax Cape Town in the Mother City in their last match‚ where it will be clear who will be relegated and who will be going to the playoffs.

