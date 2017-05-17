Bidvest Wits crowned PSL champions with a game to spare

With Mamelodi Sundowns drawing 2-2 against Maritzburg United at Lucas Moripe Stadium, James Keene's strike in the fourth minute and Daine Klate's in the 61st saw Wits beat Polokwane City 2-0 at Bidvest Stadium, and wrap up the 2016-17 Absa Premiership title with a game to spare.

The PSL might not have had its final-day drama on May 27. But the finish 10 days earlier was still nothing less than spectacular.

Spectacular for a fine Wits team who played often pragmatic football in 29 matches - often, as on Wednesday night, far more than that.

The Clever Boys were worthy champions for the class of their line-up, firm, educated hand of their coach Gavin Hunt and excellence of their structures.

And spectacular for the special atmosphere at Bidvest Stadium for anyone who was there.

Much will be made of Sundowns' distraction and manic schedule from becoming 2016 African club champions.

But the points on the board tell their own story. Only a robust, excellent squad assembled at Wits could have taken the title from Downs' superstars, and Hunt can take a bow at a fourth PSL title, equalling Ted Dumitru and Gordon Igesund's record.

Hunt's procurement of his old guard players like Elias Pelembe and Klate, via other clubs, in the past two seasons from his treble-winning SuperSport United that won three successive titles from 2008 to 2010 always seemed it might give Wits the edge to become championship material.

It said much that three of those - Klate and Pelembe on the wings and Bongani Khumalo at centreback - started on Saturday night.

Hunt's Wits can be given flack for at times stodgy football. Their aggressive, front foot gameplan has been extremely difficult for teams - including Sundowns at this ground (1-0) just over two weeks ago - to contend with.

Last night though, in their all-white with blue trim, and with the awesomeness of their starting line-up, and their technically proficient football, onloookers might have seen them resembling the PSL's Real Madrid, where Downs would be Barcelona.

In Wits' way were solid, industrious Polokwane, who had confounded early-season doubters to sit in sixth, with three wins from their last four.

Wits played the first half like a team stung by their near-choke in their last game, the 3-1 defeat away against Free State Stars, when a late equaliser by Baroka prevented Downs from drawing level on points.

The Clever Boys got their precision inch-perfect, and played with the intensity of a side with the league in its nostrils.

They started with a training ground opening goal by Keene, glancing in a perfect header from Pelembe's cross after three minutes and 15 seconds.

Wits struck again in the second half, Mogakolodi Ngele passing Klate down the left who finished low past Chigova. It was an apt goal for a player who now has six league titles.

- TMG Digital/TMG Sport