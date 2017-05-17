Boroka remain rooted at the bottom after goalless draw against Highlands Park

With just one Absa Premiership victory at home this season, Baroka were desperate to improve on their record in Polokwane and there was no better time to do so than in this relegation battle.

But they wasted a good opportunity to get three points and they now have to pull off a miracle on the final day of the season on May 27 to survive.

They enjoyed possession against Highlands, yet they had nothing to show for it when the final whistle was blown.

The highest Baroka can finish is 15 place – the play offs spot – while Highlands still have an opportunity to survive without the stress of having to go to the play offs. Highlands, though, will have a tough final game of the season against Sundowns.

Baroka, meanwhile, will travel to the Mother City to face Ajax Cape Town.

- TMG Digital/TMG Sport