Sundowns draw against Maritzburg to hand PSL title to Wits

Yannick Zakri’s two late goals saw Sundowns get a point but it was not enough to stop Wits being crowned champions after they beat Polokwane City to go four points clear at the top of the table with one round left to play.

With Mamelodi Sundowns drawing 2-2 against Maritzburg United at Lucas Moripe Stadium, James Keene's strike in the fourth minute and Daine Klate's in the 61st saw Wits beat Polokwane City 2-0 at Bidvest Stadium, and wrap up the 2016-17 Absa Premiership title with a game to spare.

“We have to accept it was not meant for us. Congratulations to Wits, they deserve the trophy,” said a magnanimous Pitso Mosimane after the final whistle.

“Our fans are still at the end and they realise we can’t win everything.”

Brian Onyango and Evans Rusike scored before substitute Zakri came on and pulled two back in the 88th minute and five minutes into stoppage time.

Rusike’s second half goal was a magical break on the counter attack that could be considered one of the goals of the season.

But Maritzburg threw away three points in the end when goalkeeper Virgil Vries failed to hand onto as high ball and Zakri made it 2-2.

Sundowns could have taken an early lead after a defensive splitting pass put Percy Tau away but Maritzburg’s youthful left back Siphesihle Ndlovu made a stunning one-footed tackle to rob Tau of the ball and deny the home side the positive start they were looking for.

Maritzburg came to play, and they sought to consolidate a top eight place, and, combined with some nerves in the Sundowns defence, made it clear they would be handful. Evans Rusike in particular looked dangerous trying to turn the defenders.

But the goal took 30 minutes before it arrived in simple fashion from Deolin Mekoa’s left footed corner which saw Onyango delay his run before powering through to hammer home with the head.

Pitso Mosimane was furious at his defence and took out Bangaly Soumaharo five minutes later, with the Ivorian centre back looking to have a sore foot.

Neither side had any clear efforts in the first half although Tau’s in-swinging cross was inches away from Khama Billiat’s reach as he slid forward hoping to get a decisive touch just minutes before the break.

Sundowns had better possession in the second stanza but at 2-0 down with just five minutes left their championship hopes were over even if Zakri slammed home after a good turn to make it 2-1 and then took advantage of Vries’ mistake for the tie.

- TMG Digital/TMG Sport