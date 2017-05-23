South Africa held a promising 1-0 half time lead against Japan at Suwon World Cup Stadium in South Korea.

But they conceded second-half goals to capitulate against the Asian champions‚ leaving Amajita needing results either against European U-20 championship runners-up Italy‚ also in Suwon‚ or South American champions Uruguay in Incheon on Saturday.

“We are now focused on the next match against Italy. They are another tough team to beat but we have to work hard‚ we have to dig deeper‚” Senong said.

“We have to plan and prepare well. It’s important that we collect three points from this match to give us a chance to qualify for the next round.

“We created many chances against Japan. But we just need to score from the many chances we’ve been creating.

“We’ve reminded the boys that they played well against Japan‚ even though they could not win.

“We’re encouraging them to be more composed in the final third‚ be more calm‚ look for other passing options and that can give us a chance to win the match.

“It’s much better that we now have 21 players in camp with Teboho Mokoena and Reeve Frosler having arrived. It always helps the technical team to have more options.”

SA’s Group D match against Italy‚ 1-0 losers against Uruguay in their opener‚ is at 5pm Korean time‚ 10am in SA‚ and will be televised live on SuperSport 4.

- TMG Digital/TMG Sport