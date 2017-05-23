The matter was again adjourned on Tuesday after Mashaba’s lawyer Claudio Bollo failed to complete his cross examination of South African Football Association (Safa) chief executive Dennis Mumble.

Mumble will go before the Parliamentary sports committee in Cape Town on Wednesday and will not be able to attend the CCMA hearing on the same day.

After Mumble’s appearance on Tueday‚ Mashaba is expected to finally take the stand later in the week and Bollo is expected to call two witnesses.

Mashaba dragged Safa to the CCMA after he was sacked in December for his outbursts at the association and the media after the 2-1 win over Senegal in a 2019 World Cup qualifier at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane last November.

The case continued on Tuesday and Mumble maintained that the former Bafana coach was in a rage‚ animated and agitated after the game.

Mumble took the line that was taken by other Safa witnesses - Mathlomola Morake‚ Dominic Chimhavi‚ Peter Sejake‚ Tebogo Matlanthe and Robin Petersen - who have already appeared before the commission.

“I saw him (Mashaba) remonstrate with the SABC reporter and what I saw was an angry and animated coach. I had to intervene but I did not want to do it in front of cameras and that is the reason I decided to wait for him in the tunnel‚” said Mumble.

“I approached him later in the tunnel before we went into an empty room closer to the change rooms to find out what was happening.

"I did not do that in an aggressive manner but he was not calm‚ he was in a terrible state‚ in a rage and it was a heated argument‚” said Mumble‚ adding that after their altercation they moved to the dressing room where players were addressed by Safa president Danny Jordaan and Mamelodi Sundowns owner Patrice Motsepe.

Mumble said Mashaba offered an apology to Jordaan and Safa NEC members through him the following day but a decision to suspend him had already been taken because of the severity of his actions.

“He offered an apology to the president and NEC members and I promised to convey that message.

"The fact that he apologised did not change what happened the previous day and there was nothing personal about it.

"There was no way I was going to take a chance of sending him with the team to Mozambique because at that stage because I still did not know what was on his mind.

"I took a decision to suspend him which at that time I believed it was the correct one.

“On a professional level‚ how do you continue to work with a person after such an altercation? It is not going to be possible to be able to continue working with him in the organization.”

