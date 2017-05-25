But the defender is desperate to feature to end a difficult season for Ajax on a high.

Ajax must beat bottom side Baroka at the Cape Town Stadium to secure what had looked to be an unlikely top eight place just a few months ago‚ while the visitors are desperate for a win to potentially move out of the relegation places.

Ajax took 10 matches to register their first win in the league this season‚ but under coach Stanley Menzo have shown better form‚ and now stand on the brink of earning a place in the potentially lucrative MTN8 competition that they won in 2015.

“We have come a long way this team‚ results weren’t going our way but with the perseverance of the team and the coach believing in us‚ we got out of the relegation situation and now a top eight spot is in our hands‚” Coetzee told Times Media Digital.

“It’s up to us as players to go into the last game and play with confidence. We are at home and have been getting good results there. The spirit is good‚ we are really looking to finish the season on the high.”

Coetzee‚ who was also named in Stuart Baxter’s first Bafana Bafana squad for the African Nations Cup qualifier in Nigeria on June 10‚ said the format of the season has taken its toll on the player and that the break will be welcome.

“We have had a couple of injuries‚ in the last couple of months.

"The guys are looking forward to the break‚ but first we must make sure we get the three points against Baroka because we are going to have a long break. We just have to focus and get that tiredness out of the system.”

Coetzee will link up with the national team this weekend and says he is looking forward to working under Baxter.

“He’s a good coach‚ when he was at Chiefs I admired his team that won the league.

"He is a coach that I have followed‚ watched how his teams played.

“I’m excited‚ you always learn from every individual that comes into your life‚ I am just hoping to go there [to the national team] and learn as much as I can.”

- TMG Digital/TMG Sport