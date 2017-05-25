Bafana meet Nigeria in Uyo in their opening 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on June 10.

The West African superpower does not generally present teams trouble in terms of facilities‚ but the home of the fearsome Super Eagles can be an intimidating den to enter.

Kujane found top-class hotels for Bafana to stay at.

He investigated the training facilities and match venue‚ the spanking new Godswill Akpabio International Stadium‚ reporting back to new Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter that both were excellent.

“This is the first game in our Afcon qualifiers‚ so it requires the maximum support administratively‚” Kujane said on Thursday.

“I went to Nigeria to investigate the facilities‚ and I found them to be very conducive.

“The hotels we are staying in are very good. The training field and stadium are of a very high standard.

“We have tried to make all proper arrangements to enable the team to have an environment conducive to their needs.

“The team will come into camp on Thursday‚ June 1‚ in Fourways‚ training at Orlando Stadium.

“The squad will travel to Nigeria on (Safa travel sponsor) South Africa Airways. We intend leaving on June 7‚ flying for six hours to Nigeria‚ arriving at 10.20pm in Lagos. We overnight at the Sheraton Hotel.

“On June 8 at 11am we fly to Uyo‚ arriving at noon. From the airport to the Meridien Hotel is a one-hour drive.

“The team will train at a training field attached to the stadium. The training field and the pitch of the match venue are the same – very nice grass surfaces‚ the same type used in the 2010 World Cup in SA.

“Travelling from Meridien Hotel to the match venue is quite a distance – about 30 to 40 minutes.

"When we arrive on June 8‚ the coach has requested that we train in the afternoon. But we will manage this because we will always have a (police) escort to ensure we are not stuck in traffic.”

Super-modern Godswill Akpabio Stadium‚ renamed from Akwa Ibom International Stadium soon after its completion in 2014‚ is a 30 000-seater ground styled on Bayern Munich’s Allianz Arena.

Nigeria are ranked 40th on the Fifa rankings‚ and fifth in Africa.

The remainder of Bafana’s Group E matches will be completed next year.

SA play Libya at home in March 2018‚ then host home and away matches against Seychelles in September‚ host Nigeria in October and then travel to Libya for their final match in November.

