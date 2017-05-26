Kamohelo Mokotjo withdrawn from Bafana squad to meet Nigeria

Danish-based Lebogang Phiri of Brondby has been called as a replacement.

New Bafana coach Stuart Baxter had said on announcing his squad on Thursday that there was a red flag over Mokotjo over a broken hand.

Baxter said the Dutch-based star had been included pending a full medical report‚ and with the belief he could recover in time for the qualifier against the Super Eagles in Uyo on June 10.

On Friday Safa posted on their website that they had received a medical report detailing that Twente’s medical staff have decided to operate on a knee problem‚ as well as Mokotjo’s wrist.

“The South African Football Association have received a full medical report concerning midfielder Kamohelo Mokotjo in which the FC Twente medical team has also decided to operate the player on his long-standing knee problem‚” Safa stated.

“This means the player won’t be available for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Nigeria in Uyo on 10 June 2017.

“Together with the knee operation‚ the medical team said the player will also undergo a wrist operation procedure.”

The statement quoted Baxter as saying: “Unfortunately‚ he won’t be available for the Nigeria game and Lebogang Phiri of Brondby in Denmark has been called up in his place.”

Mokotjo made a return to the national team – having declared himself unavailable after a fallout with previous coach Ephraim “Shakes” Mashaba – for the home friendlies against Guinea-Bissau and Angola in March.

The midfielder arrived in camp with a citizenship issue clouding his availability. This eventually was resolved by Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba granting a resumption of citizenship on the day before the game against Guinea-Bissau.

- TMG Digital/TMG Sport