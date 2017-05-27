Senong has made three changes from the team who lost 2-0 against Italy on Wednesday in Suwon‚ which was the SA U-20s’ second defeat of the tournament in South Korea after a 2-1 opening loss against Japan.

Those results have left Amajita needing a win against Uruguay‚ and hoping for Italy to beat Japan‚ plus goal difference coming into play‚ to stand a seemingly unlikely chance of progressing as one of the six groups’ four best third-placed finishers.

“Obviously we had to look at the strengths and weaknesses of Uruguay. They are a very hard team to break down‚ and it’s important that we use our fullbacks to get forward and get behind them‚” Senong said on Friday.

“That’s what we’ve done in training. We worked on wing play and getting in crosses from our fullbacks‚ overlapping.

“But also we won’t move away from our style of play – we’ll still play our combinations. We want more composure because we want to give our attackers more options in the final third.

“That composure is important. But also we have put an emphasis on defending and attacking set plays.

“It’s going to be a tough game. We have to take it seriously and hopefully we can get a positive result.

“At the moment it’s not in our hands. We don’t know what will happen in the other game. All we can do is focus on our game‚ concentrate. And it’s always important‚ even for our pride as well‚ that we do well in one match.”

Amajita were notably panicky in possession of the ball against Italy‚ and have been weak on defending set pieces throughout the tournament.

Senong has brought Thendo Mukumela into his central defence‚ in place of Sandile Mthethwa.

Masilakhe Phohlongo will play in left midfield‚ replacing Wiseman Meyiwa‚ with Thabo Cele partnering Grant Margeman in the central midfield.

Teboho Mokoena makes his first start‚ asked to play a more forward than he does at club SuperSport United at deep striker behind Luther Singh‚ replacing Liam Jordan.

The game at Incheon Stadium kicks off at 8pm Korean time‚ 1pm SA time‚ and will be televised live on SuperSport 3.

South African starting XI: Mondli Mpoto - Reeve Frosler‚ Tercious Malepa (capt.)‚ Thendo Mukumela‚ Malebogo Modise - Sibongakonke Mbatha‚ Thabo Cele‚ Grant Margeman‚ Masilakhe Phohlongo - Teboho Mokoena - Luther Singh

- TMG Digital/TMG Sport